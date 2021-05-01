Live

Watch CBSN Live

Look ahead at Pippa's big day

After first gaining attention as Kate Middleton's maid of honor, Pippa Middleton is set to walk down the aisle herself this weekend. CBSN royal family contributor, Victoria Arbiter, has more on what to expect from the high-profile wedding.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.