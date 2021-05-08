Logic vs. Rubik's Cube

Sign Up For Newsletters

Senate committee to hold markup on controversial voting bill

Judge limits footage family can see of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

Baltimore to direct some 911 calls to mental health professionals

200 Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israeli police, medics say

Bomb near school in Afghan capital kills at least 30

DHS scraps Trump-era plan to collect more biometric data from immigrants

In this web extra, the rap artist Logic astonishes correspondent Michelle Miller by quickly solving a Rubik's Cube puzzle.

