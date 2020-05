Lives to Remember: Joseph Feingold and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include Holocaust survivor Joseph Feingold, veterinarian Dr. Julie Butler, immigrant and small business owner Johng Kuk Pyun, trauma surgeon Dr. Ronald Verrier, nurse Krist Angielen Castro Guzman, and police officer Charles "Rob" Roberts. Anthony Mason profiles them in our series Lives to Remember.