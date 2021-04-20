Live

Leon Panetta gives DNC speech over boos

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta had to compete with boos while speaking at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic Strategist Lis Smith and Roll Call columnist Jon Allen join CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vlad Duthiers to discuss.
