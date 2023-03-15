GOP lawmakers push back on DeSantis' comments about Ukraine Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are criticizing Ron DeSantis for his comments about Ukraine. The Florida governor told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that supporting Ukraine is not a vital U.S. interest. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest from Capitol Hill and the White House.