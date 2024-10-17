Latest news on Israel-Hamas war after Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza Details of Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip that led to the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar are emerging. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has the latest confirmed reporting. Also, CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more on reactions in Tel Aviv and CBS News' Olivia Gazis has more on the intelligence community's response as Vice President Kamala Harris and other U.S. officials react. Plus, CBS News' Fin Gomez has more on the political implications.