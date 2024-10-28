Watch CBS News

CBS News poll finds large gender gap between Harris, Trump supporters

New CBS News polling finds a 21-point gender gap in the presidential race, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading with women by 12 points while former President Donald Trump leading with men by 9 points. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has the details. Then, Margaret Talev, Kramer director for Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism, and Citizenship, and Fin Gómez, CBS News political director, join with analysis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.