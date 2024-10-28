CBS News poll finds large gender gap between Harris, Trump supporters New CBS News polling finds a 21-point gender gap in the presidential race, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading with women by 12 points while former President Donald Trump leading with men by 9 points. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto has the details. Then, Margaret Talev, Kramer director for Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism, and Citizenship, and Fin Gómez, CBS News political director, join with analysis.