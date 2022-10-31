CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had list of targets, law enforcement sources say
Watch Live: Indiana police give update on 2017 murders of 2 teen girls
Listen Live: Supreme Court hears cases challenging affirmative action
Republicans in Arizona running on claims of election fraud
Brazil's Bolsonaro silent as leftist Lula declared election winner
Two American college students killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge
Kidnapped Florida boy who has autism found safe in Canada
The science behind NASA's "smiling" sun
Trio of Trump-related trials to be heard in New York on Monday
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Kindness 101: A lesson in creativity
As part of our ongoing series "Kindness 101," Steve Hartman and his kids are sharing stories built around themes of kindness and character and the people who've mastered both. His latest lesson is creativity.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On