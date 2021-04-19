Live

Watch CBSN Live

Key Ohio voters looking for change

Voters in Ohio will play a big hand in the presidential election. And many, especially in the once-vibrant steel city of Lorain, are hoping for a change in luck with a new administration. Scott Pelley reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.