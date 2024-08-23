Watch CBS News

Kamala Harris speech at DNC targets Trump, Project 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago highlighted joy and unity among Americans, but it also noted the threats she believes former President Donald Trump could bring to the White House and the foreign powers who would want him at the helm of the U.S. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil has more, and Sean Sullivan, a campaign editor for The Washington Post, joins CBS News with more on the 2024 election.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.