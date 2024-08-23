Kamala Harris speech at DNC targets Trump, Project 2025 Vice President Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago highlighted joy and unity among Americans, but it also noted the threats she believes former President Donald Trump could bring to the White House and the foreign powers who would want him at the helm of the U.S. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil has more, and Sean Sullivan, a campaign editor for The Washington Post, joins CBS News with more on the 2024 election.