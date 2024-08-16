Kamala Harris lays out economic agenda, plan to cut costs for Americans Vice President Kamala Harris has announced several proposals for her first 100 days in office aimed at lowering costs for American families, should she win the election. Her economic agenda includes a tax incentive to build a starter home, up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers, expanding the child tax credit, and a tax cut for lower-income individuals and couples. CBS News campaign reporter Hunter Woodall has more.