Kamala Harris' "60 Minutes" interview to air on Oct. 7, Trump declines "60 Minutes" announced a primetime election special will air on Oct. 7 with Vice President Kamala Harris, who will sit down with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker. Former President Donald Trump's campaign decided not to participate after initially accepting the offer, although the invitation still stands. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss.