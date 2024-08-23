Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses felony charges against ex-cops A federal judge has dismissed felony charges against two former Louisville police officers accused of falsifying the search warrant in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home. The Justice Department had accused the officers, who were not present during the raid, of putting false information into the warrant. The judge also ruled that Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker is the legal cause of her death because he fired the first shot. Walker has said he thought an intruder was entering the home.