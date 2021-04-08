Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Boehner: Why I quit the speakership

House Speaker John Boehner says “it was the right decision” to step down from his leadership position. After announcing his resignation last Friday, the House Speaker says he did not want his Republican colleagues to “walk the plank” on his behalf.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.