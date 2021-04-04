Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jerry Seinfeld on his fans

Web extra: Anthony Mason talks with Jerry Seinfeld about his adoring fans and his public perception. In the interview Seinfeld admits that he is thought of as a little prickly - not that there's anything wrong with that.
