Israel official warns of possible war with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing the U.S. of withholding weapons. The Biden administration paused one shipment of bombs to Israel in May over concerns of their possible impact on densely-populated areas, but the White House said it has not withheld others. Meanwhile, Israel's foreign minister is warning about the prospect of war with the Hezbollah militant group. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay is following the latest from Tel Aviv.
