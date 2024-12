Israel, Hezbollah exchanging strikes despite ceasefire Last week's ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is in a fragile spot with Israel on Monday launching its largest wave of airstrikes across Lebanon since agreeing to the deal. Israel's military said it struck Hezbollah targets after the militant group launched two projectiles towards Israeli-held territory. CBS News contributor Robert Berger has more on that and on President-elect Donald Trump's warning to Hamas to release the hostages in Gaza before his inauguration.