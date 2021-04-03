ISIS takes responsibility for Texas shooting The terror group is now claiming responsibility for an attack on a Texas art exhibit and contest featuring drawings of the Prophet Muhammad. The terror group's official radio station made that claim this morning. One of the two gunmen killed by police Sunday in Garland, Texas, had longstanding ties to an alleged jihadi group in Phoenix. The other suspect, Nadir Soofi, apparently had no criminal record. Soofi's mother says she can't imagine what went through her son's mind. Omar Villafranca reports.