Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is Trump "normalizing" with VP pick Mike Pence?

The Wall Street Journal's Kimberley Strassel, The Federalist's Ben Domenech, and the American Conservative Union's Matt Schlapp weigh in on the optics of Trump's pick for a running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.