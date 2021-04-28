Live

Is Snapchat a viable business model?

If Snapchat's business plans turn successful, it may prompt companies in Silicon Valley to adjust their business operations. CBS News contributor and Wired editor Nick Thompson joins CBSN to discuss all things tech.
