Is food product packaging getting more deceptive?

The November issue of Consumer Reports looks at “That Empty Feeling” investigating how some companies are downsizing products, but not their packaging. Consumer Reports senior projects editor Tod Marks joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the trend.
