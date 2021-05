iPhone X: Take a look at the new features Apple stock reached an all-time high Monday after pre-orders for the iPhone X sold out in minutes. The exclusive anniversary edition iPhone arrives in Apple stores this Friday, but it may take weeks to ship the devices to customers who pre-ordered online. CNET senior editor Scott Stein joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the pros and cons of the new device, which he has been testing and reviewing over the past 24 hours.