Intelligence report concludes Saudi Prince approved Khashoggi murder The Biden administration released an intelligence report confirming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. However, the administration isn't directly punishing the crown prince. Lana Zak spoke with Iyad el-Baghdadi, the co-founder of the Khashoggi Disinformation Monitor, about what this means for dissidents around the world.