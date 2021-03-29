Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside look at Afghanistan's future

"60 Minutes" correspondent Lara Logan was given rare access to see how Afghanistan is transitioning into a future with fewer American troops on the ground. Logan spoke to one four-star general who told her, "there are challenges."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.