Inside ISIS' self-proclaimed capital

U.S.-backed forces are getting closer to ridding Raqqa of ISIS, who have made the city their stronghold. But much of the city is already destroyed and some ISIS gunmen are determined to fight to the end. Holly Williams reports from inside the city.
