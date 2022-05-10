Watch CBS News

Inside DEA lab as agency cracks down on fentanyl

The leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45 is fentanyl overdoses. Norah O'Donnell spoke with Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram about how the dangerous drug is flowing into the U.S.
