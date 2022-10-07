CBS News App
Inside a Russian attack on Ukraine's civilians
CBS News' Charlie D'Agata visits a Ukrainian city several miles from the front lines, and even further from Russian-held territory, but still far from safe. He speaks with residents just hours after a deadly barrage of Russian rockets.
