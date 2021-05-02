Live

Inmates kill Georgia prison guards, escape

Two inmates killed a pair of prison guards in Georgia on Tuesday morning during a bus transport. Now, officials are trying to locate the two fugitives. Astrid Martinez of WGCL joins CBSN with more details.
