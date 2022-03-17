Ukraine Crisis
Iconic Thai beach re-opens to tourists
Maya Bay, Thailand, gained worldwide fame after being featured in the 2000 movie “The Beach.” The iconic site, which had been closed over environmental concerns, has now re-opened. Elizabeth Palmer reports on what visitors can expect.
