"Hyperloop One" may be future of transportation

This week the first full-scale test of Hyperloop One - an ultra-high-speed transportation system - was conducted in the Nevada desert. Supporters say it could one day get you from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 30 minutes. Hyperloop is not the only company vying to perfect an ambitious design which has led to a competition that some are calling the "Hyperloop Wars." Tim Fernholz, a reporter for the business news site Quartz, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss futuristic transport.
