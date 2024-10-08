Hurricane Milton restrengthens into Category 5 storm ahead of landfall in Florida Hurricane Milton is on a path toward Florida's west coast after surging back into a Category 5 storm Tuesday evening, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the state. Tampa's mayor warned of a direct hit and urged people to follow evacuation protocols Monday. CBS News correspondent Nicole Valdes has more on how residents are responding and CBS News correspon dent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on those still recovering from Hurricane Helene.