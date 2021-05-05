Live

Hurricane Irma sweeps across central Florida

Hurricane Irma is taking aim at north Florida. The deadly storm has lashed nearly every part of the state. There are now almost six million homes and businesses across the state without electricity. Jeff Glor reports from St. Pete Beach.
