Hurricane Irma now a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Irma is gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could be extremely dangerous for the next few days. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson explained what we know about this hurricane.
