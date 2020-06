How U.S. and China tensions define our world The book "Superpower Showdown" tells the story of the monumental standoff between the U.S. and China, and how it defines both our world today and our future. Tensions between the two nations are at a new level amid a global pandemic, protests in Hong Kong and then upcoming U.S. presidential election. Jeff Glor speaks to the authors of the book, two reporters with deeply personal ties to the story.