How to navigate differing breast cancer screening guidelines A new set of breast cancer screening guidelines is sparking debate. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of medical experts, advises women to get their first mammogram at age 50 and every two years after that. But the American Cancer Society recommends getting screened from age 45. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists puts the starting age at 40. Dr. David Agus, director of USC Norris Westside Cancer Center, joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss how to navigate the differing recommendations.