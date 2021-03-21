Live

How to live like a billionaire

What does a billionaire get in a dream home? Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier shows correspondent Anthony Mason his brand-new Miami Beach condos. But could the new penthouse at the peak of New York's Woolworth Tower top them all?
