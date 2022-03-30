Watch CBS News

How powerful are Trump's endorsements?

Former President Donald Trump's influence on Republican voters is being tested by the success of his endorsements in upcoming elections. CBS News political reporters Caitlin Huey-Burns and Adam Brewster join "Red and Blue" to discuss the impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.