How more companies are using surge pricing Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing for an onslaught of visitors when its new attraction, "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" arrives this spring. But how much will it cost to see this new attraction? That will depend on when you go, thanks to Universal’s new surge pricing system. Yahoo personal finance correspondent Mandi Woodruff joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain why companies are picking up this tactic and its impact on visitors.