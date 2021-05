How MDMA is treating PTSD in war veterans U.S. troops have begun a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many of the troops on their way home are statistically likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. But the drug MDMA, commonly referred to as ecstacy, has been proven to reverse PTSD in some veterans. Vice News producer Ben Anderson has been reporting in conflict zones for almost two decades and has undergone MDMA-assisted therapy himself, in order to treat PTSD. He joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.