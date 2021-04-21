Live

How long will new Syrian cease-fire last?

A temporary cease-fire in Syria has now gone into effect. The Syrians are supposed to allow food and medicine into devestated towns, but it does not seem the Assad regime is willing to stop fighting for long. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Damascus.
