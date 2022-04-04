Watch CBS News

How Laurie Anderson created “O Superman”

“I tell stories. And those look like paintings sometimes. They look like songs. They look like films.” Laurie Anderson takes Anderson Cooper into her studio and shows him how she created her 1981 hit song “O Superman.” https://cbsn.ws/3NNcubu
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.