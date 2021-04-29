Live

How is the U.S. combating vehicle attacks?

Cars and trucks have become weapons of terror for ISIS, with notable vehicle attacks in Berlin and Nice, France in 2016 and now, London. Don Dahler reports on what the United States is doing to try to prevent similar attacks at home.
