Live

Watch CBSN Live

How far away was the gun from Patrick Duffey?

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department firearms examiner Tracy Peck shows "48 Hours"' Richard Schlesinger the test she conducted to determine how far Linda Duffey Gwozdz was from her first husband, Patrick, when she shot him in 2007.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.