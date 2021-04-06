Live

How dangerous are drones?

CBS News Aviation and Safety Expert Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger says drones and laser pointer attacks are becoming dangerously ubiquitous, noting that drone attacks pose an even greater threat to airline safety than large birds.
