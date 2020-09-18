Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Western Wildfires
Election 2020
America's Right To Vote
Socialism Documentary
Hurricane Sally
"Melrose Place"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Justice Department seeking to charge protesters with sedition
Firefighter battling blaze in California found dead
Commerce Department bans use of TikTok and WeChat in U.S.
Trump blasts 1619 Project, which reviews legacy of slavery
Inside a facility that could mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins
NYC employees are returning to the office — is it too soon?
Black families wary of return to school: "I've seen the system fail us"
Why a growing number of Americans are turning to socialism
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
How Americans view events through a partisan lens
Americans have become more politically divided in recent decades. Tony Dokoupil showed the same video clips to several people and found that what they saw coincided with their political leanings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue