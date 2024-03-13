Watch CBS News

How a proposed U.S. TikTok ban would work

A bill rapidly moving through Congress could lead to a TikTok ban in the U.S. CBS News' Lana Zak looks at similar bans in other countries, and how users in the U.S. could use technology to access TikTok if the app is blocked.
