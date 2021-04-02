Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hot-button issue: Common Core standardized tests

More than 250,000 students across the country have opted out of taking the standardized tests which measure proficiency in math and language arts. Julianna Goldman reports how the Common Core debate is playing out on the campaign trail.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.