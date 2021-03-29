Live

Watch CBSN Live

Holiday blockbusters to see or skip

Among the most talked-about films are "American Sniper," "Selma" and "Into the Woods." Vanity Fair's digital director Mike Hogan joins "CBS This Morning" to look at the holiday films worth seeing or skipping.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.