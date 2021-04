Hillary Clinton and public trust The FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server -- and the potential toll it could take if she wins the presidency -- is the focus of a new article by Atlantic contributing editor Alex Wagner. She writes, "The problem for Clinton is that, as we have seen so far in 2016, public trust is a set of feelings more than it is a set of facts." Wagner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Clinton's public persona and voter trust issues.