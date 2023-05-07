Watch CBS News

Highwire act in Washington, D.C.

Daredevil Philippe Petit, who famously walked a highwire between the twin towers in New York City, did another highwire act in Washington D.C. to promote an exhibit at the National Building Museum. Jan Crawford got a sneak peak.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.